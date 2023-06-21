News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Three teenagers killed after car crashes into a tree
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years
Police search river after woman, 22 ‘vanished’ from her home
Inflation rate ‘stuck’ at 8.7% new ONS figures show
‘Loud bangs’ heard in search for missing Titanic sub
Euromillions players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £55m

Mansfield area pageant winner hails 'exhilarating' skydive experience in honour of late brother

A beauty pageant winner from the Mansfield area has completed an “exhilarating” skydive experience in honour of her late brother – raising more than one thousand pounds for a charity close to her heart.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 21st Jun 2023, 11:59 BST- 1 min read
Nikita Wilson, pictured at the skydive ground, for her sponsored dive in memory of her late brother, Ross. Photo: Nikita WilsonNikita Wilson, pictured at the skydive ground, for her sponsored dive in memory of her late brother, Ross. Photo: Nikita Wilson
Nikita Wilson, pictured at the skydive ground, for her sponsored dive in memory of her late brother, Ross. Photo: Nikita Wilson

Nikita Wilson, aged 24, from New Houghton, landed the Ultimate Natural Beauty UK Charity accolade in 2022.

The pageant winner has been busy supporting the community since beginning her pageant journey.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Nikita has just successfully completed a sponsored skydive for Child Bereavement UK in memory of her younger brother Ross, who died in 2006 after being hit by a car.

Child Bereavement UK is a charity supporting families and loved ones affected by child loss, and the charity were on hand to support Nikita’s family after her brother’s death.

Most Popular

Nikita said: “The charity is close to my heart.

“I want to acknowledge the loving memory of Ross.

“This skydive was a tribute to his life.

Read More
Movie reel teaser from Mansfield film festival as categories and jury lineup ann...

“It is through his memory that we continue to make a difference, bringing comfort and support to others who are facing their own journeys of grief.”

She said it is an experience that she will never forget.

After months of fundraising on her page – https://gofund.me/c2a07358 – Nikita has raised more than £1,600, exceeding her £400 target.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Nikita, who jumped from a staggering height of 14,000 feet, said: “I would like to express my deepest gratitude to every person who contributed to this remarkable achievement.”

The fundraising page remains live until the end of the month, with donations set to help Child Bereavement UK deliver bereavement support for grieving families.

More information about the charity can be found at childbereavementuk.org

Related topics:Mansfield