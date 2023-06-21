Mansfield area pageant winner hails 'exhilarating' skydive experience in honour of late brother

Nikita Wilson, pictured at the skydive ground, for her sponsored dive in memory of her late brother, Ross. Photo: Nikita Wilson

Nikita Wilson, aged 24, from New Houghton, landed the Ultimate Natural Beauty UK Charity accolade in 2022.

The pageant winner has been busy supporting the community since beginning her pageant journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nikita has just successfully completed a sponsored skydive for Child Bereavement UK in memory of her younger brother Ross, who died in 2006 after being hit by a car.

Child Bereavement UK is a charity supporting families and loved ones affected by child loss, and the charity were on hand to support Nikita’s family after her brother’s death.

Nikita said: “The charity is close to my heart.

“I want to acknowledge the loving memory of Ross.

“This skydive was a tribute to his life.

“It is through his memory that we continue to make a difference, bringing comfort and support to others who are facing their own journeys of grief.”

She said it is an experience that she will never forget.

After months of fundraising on her page – https://gofund.me/c2a07358 – Nikita has raised more than £1,600, exceeding her £400 target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nikita, who jumped from a staggering height of 14,000 feet, said: “I would like to express my deepest gratitude to every person who contributed to this remarkable achievement.”

The fundraising page remains live until the end of the month, with donations set to help Child Bereavement UK deliver bereavement support for grieving families.