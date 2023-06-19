Movie reel teaser from Mansfield film festival as categories and jury lineup announced
This July, Mansfield will become a hub for film-makers from all over the world to celebrate independent film.
The three-day festival, which will take place at Mansfield Palace Theatre from Friday-Sunday, July 14-16, is the brainchild of writer, producer and director Jay Martin.
The Leeming Street theatre will be transformed for the Mansfield Town Film Festival, the first event of its kind in Mansfield’s history.
Mr Martin, festival director, said: “The festival promises three days of electric programming, and fresh perspectives.”
The festival has recently announced its jur, which includes John Currie, of Beeston Film Festival, Jordan John, Underscore Studios – with a working-class film focus,
and Natalie Gasson-McKinley, of the Federation of Small Businesses.
Attendees will be invited to experience 12 strands of independent short films, from documentaries, to animations, international shorts, to working class voices.
Categories include: Best director; Best documentary short; Best music video; Best original score; Best performance in a leading role; Heart of Mansfield (best In festival); Women's voices; and Working class voices.The festival will conclude with the first Mansfield Film Awards, hosted by BBC Radio Nottingham’s Verity Cowley.
This opportunity offers the community a chance to celebrate the talent at the festival, and reward the chosen few with the soon to be coveted ‘Manny’ award.
Residents interested in finding out more about the awards and how to get tickets for Mansfield Town Film Festival should visit mansfieldtownfilmfestival.com