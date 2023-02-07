Luke Henshaw, aged 18, a classic car apprentice mechanic at Great British Car Journey in Ambergate, Derbyshire, has been shortlisted for the title of VisitEngland’s Tourism Superstar 2023.

The former pupil at Mansfield’s The Brunts Academy is one of 10 finalists throughout England in the running for the award, which recognises the dedication and passion of those working in the tourism industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The competition, organised by national tourist board VisitEngland, invites members of the public to visit mirror.co.uk/travel to watch a short film created for each of the 10 finalists and then to vote for their favourite – voting is open until March 20.

Luke Henshaw, aged 18, is a classic car apprentice mechanic at Great British Car Journey in Derbyshire.

Luke has worked at the classic car visitor attraction since it opened in May 2021 following his successful application to the Heritage Skills Academy in Bicester.

He is one of a handful of apprentices across the country training to ensure the appropriate conservation, repair and maintenance of historic assets.

As part of his role at GBCJ, Luke ensures nearly 150 classic British cars, dating back to 1903, are in working order. He also helps keep a fleet of 38 cars maintained and roadworthy for the Drive Dad’s Car experience.

Luke, who won the tourism young achiever gold award at the 2022 Peak District and Derbyshire tourism awards, said: “I love working at Great British Car Journey.

“Being able to combine my passion for classic cars with a career is just brilliant. I get to work on them every day, learn new skills and also talk to other classic car enthusiasts who visit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I also love that my role enables me to inspire visitors of all ages to learn more about these unique vehicles, helping them have an enjoyable time here.”

Richard Usher, GBCJ owner and founder, said: “Luke has impressed us from day one. He is keen to learn, enthusiastic and also a really personable young man who all the team enjoy working with and our visitors also enjoy talking to.