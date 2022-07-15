Hospital employees join school pupils from across Mansfield to reflect on Covid-19

Pupils and staff from The Joseph Whitaker School, Rainworth, were among 90 children from local primary schools at the Covid reflection event on Monday, July 11.

Teaching assistant Michele Roberts, who organised the event, said: “Putting together this event has humbled me to how our young people, as well as adults, have been affected by this global pandemic.

"Students have shared their testimonies and written poetry to reflect on their experiences, and many of them expressed total gratitude and respect for the sacrifices made by the devoted people in our NHS. We are eternally grateful.”

Corinne Kitchen, deputy People Wellbeing Lead, Claire Ward, chair of the Board of Directors, Kim Kirk, operations lead for Hospital COVID Vaccination Hub and Donna Mariner, associate director of People (Resourcing).

The event was attended by children from The Python Hill Academy and Heathlands, Lake View, and Blidworth Oaks primary schools. There was a performance by the school swing band and a tree was planted in honour of all those affected by the pandemic. The school plans to create a memory book using photographs captured at the event.

Corinne Kitchen, deputy People Wellbeing Lead, said: “I feel honoured to have been asked to come and talk about how our family at Sherwood Forest Hospitals learnt from Covid and how we have supported one another, making sure we look after our own wellbeing but also working as a team and showing compassion to others.

"Many thanks to all the staff and students at Joseph Whitaker School for your enthusiasm, great questions, and for inviting us to share our reflections on Covid.”

The trust is committed to strengthening relationships within the local community and in particular, to creating strong links with schools.

David Ainsworth, director of Strategy and Partnerships, said: “This event has enabled the trust to come together with local children and reflect on the impact that the Covid pandemic has had on the NHS and local communities. It is important for the trust to attend events like this as it gives us the opportunity to share our learning with the future generation of NHS workers.”