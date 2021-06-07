Mansfield and Ashfield's Poppy Appeal needs more volunteers

The Poppy Appeal assists in underwriting the welfare activities of a busy support and advice network which helps the service community across the country.

And fundraisers in the area say folk who sign up to help out will play a key role in the RBL’s future work to help the organisation boost its coffers after a difficult period due to the coronavirus crisis.

Now, after being unable to have stalls at larger supermarkets, it is hoped the easing of restrictions will enable vital fundraising avenues to resume for the organisation – which has paved the way for the appeal for more volunteers.

Royal British Legion organisers are looking for volunteers in Mansfield and Ashfield.

Mark Smith, community fundraiser, said: “Whilst we do have two fairly active RBL branches within the area, they have admitted that they would struggle to support the appeal in the same way that they have over many years previously.

“If you’re aware of anyone in a position to support us in any of the following ways, we’d be extremely grateful indeed:

“We need people to fill the role of PAO (Poppy Appeal Organiser) for Sutton and Warsop and Meden Vale districts.

"Ideally organisers will have a modicum of IT literacy.

“We also need willing and able volunteers to assist during the appeal period for Sutton, Kirkby and Warsop and Meden Vale, which will include covering stalls at supermarkets and helping to promote the aims of the Royal British Legion throughout the area.

"It’s good fun and extremely rewarding.”

Anyone interested in volunteering should email [email protected]

