Caring schoolchildren are a shining light for Mansfield homelessness charity

A caring Rainworth school has raised hundreds of pounds to help buy sleeping bags, clothing and toiletries for a homelessness charity in Mansfield.

By Katrina Taylor
Wednesday, 26th May 2021, 1:45 pm

Youngsters at Lake View Primary School were inspired to help The Beacon Project after they were introduced to a book called The Night Bus Hero, which focuses on homelessness, during lockdown.

They were then tasked with researching homelessness and organised a sponsored fun run to raise money for the Wood Street organisation.

The Year 5 pupils smashed their original target of £125 – raising £720 – which allowed them to buy 12 sleeping bags, jogging bottoms, rucksacks, underwear, deodorant and baby wipes.

Children from Rainworth's Lake View School pictured with the sleeping bags, clothing and toiletries they bought for The Beacon Project in Mansfield.

Teacher Vicky Shirtliffe said: “In order to understand the context of the book, we researched homelessness and the impact it has on people in our community.

“The children wanted to raise money to buy five sleeping bags, deciding to do a sponsored fun run, and they smashed their target. We are so proud of them.”

