Mansfield and Ashfield workers avoiding the office

Prime Minister Boris Johnson introduced new coronavirus restrictions following the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid – including advising those who can work from home to do so from December 13.

Google uses location data from phones and other personal devices to track trends in people's movement in different areas of their daily lives, including where they work.

The most recent figures show activity in workplaces in Mansfield in the working week to December 17 was 11.6 per cent lower than during a five-week baseline period recorded before the coronavirus pandemic.

Plan B measures for England include the wider wearing of face masks, the mandatory use of Covid passes for access to large venues, and a return to working from home.

This was down from 11.2 per cent below normal levels in the five days to December 10, but up from a month earlier when it was 12.6 per cent below the baseline.

However, while the figures show activity in workplaces in Ashfield in the week to December 17 was 23 per cent lower than the pre-pandemic baseline, it was unchanged from the five days to December 10, bucking the national trend.

Activity in workplaces across the UK was 29.6 per cent below normal in the most recent week's data – the lowest level since the end of October.

The Institute of Directors said this has had an impact on business, and led to a drop in consumer demand at the "worst possible time" for some parts of the economy.

When the new guidance was issued, the Confederation of British Industry said the Government was right to advise those who can work from home to do so – but this should be reversed as soon as it is safe.

A CBI spokesman said home-working brings significant economic cost by restricting trade for some businesses and impacting mental health.

He said: “Some economic activity is displaced to local areas, but it also leaves our town and city centres under real strain for retailers and hospitality.

“With the push for a booster rollout by the end of the year, the Government should use the January 5 review to identify a new regime drawing on testing, Covid-secure workplaces and antivirals, to outline its intention for ending the push to work from home."

Transport

The Google figures also suggest people across the UK were using public transport less last week.

Average activity in travel hubs such as bus and trains stations was 33.2 per cent below normal in the week ending December 17 – the lowest it has been since the end of August.

In Mansfield and Ashfield, it was 14.8 per cent below normal at this time – up from 16.6 per cent below the week before.

A Government spokesman said: “We’ve supported people’s jobs and incomes throughout the pandemic through our £400 billion package of support and will continue to do so through our additional £1bn support package.

“We will continue to look closely at all emerging evidence and keep our measures under review as we learn more about this variant.”