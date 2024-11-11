Mansfield and Ashfield trio sentenced after car key distraction burglary

Three offenders have been handed prison sentences after a car was stolen during a distraction burglary.

Roads policing officers rapidly responded after receiving a report a Ford Mondeo had been taken from the front of an address in Alcock Avenue, Mansfield.

It was reported a woman knocked on the victim’s window, spoke to her and distracted her, while another woman walked down a jitty leading to the back of her home.

This woman then entered through the back door, went into the kitchen, and stole the car keys.

The two women and a man were then seen walking away from the address before it was discovered the car had been stolen.

Quick acting officers spotted the car in Southwell Road West, within minutes of it being reported stolen, stopped the vehicle, and arrested the driver and two passengers.

Following inquiries, Jaycie Brown, aged 35, of Greenwood Avenue, Mansfield, Collins Fearon, aged 53, of no fixed address, and Dominique Mason, aged 35, of Outram Street, Sutton, were charged in relation to the incident which happened on the night of May 15.

The trio appeared at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on Thursday, November 7.

Brown pleaded guilty to burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, driving while disqualified, failing to provide a specimen for analysis, and possession of cannabis.

Fearon, who was in possession of two screwdrivers in his coat pocket when the car was stopped pleaded guilty to going equipped for burglary. Mason, who had the car keys on her following the stop, pleaded guilty to theft of a motor vehicle.

Brown and Fearon were given 47-week prison sentences, with Brown also handed a 30-month driving ban.

Mason was given a 30-week prison sentence.

Detective Constable Rebecca Pottage, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Our officers responded extremely quickly to this report and, after a detailed investigation by detectives, I am pleased these three offenders have now been held to account for their crimes.

“As a force, we treat reports of burglary and vehicle theft extremely seriously.

“We know these sorts of offences cause immense distress to victims which is why we remain committed to robustly targeting, identifying, and arresting those involved.

“I want to reassure people that reports will be investigated, and we will do everything we can to secure charges and bring suspect before the courts.”