Mansfield care homes shortlisted for 13 caring awards

Two Mansfield-based care homes, Baily House and Woodleigh, have been shortlisted in an incredible thirteen individual categories in the East Midlands Great British Care Awards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The awards highlight excellence across all aspects of life at the homes, acknowledging the hard work and dedication of team members from nurses and dementia carers through to chefs and activities co-ordinators. Welford Healthcare, owner of the two homes, has also been shortlisted for the Care Employer Award.

Baily House is a finalist in seven Great British Care Awards categories for the East Midlands – Putting People First, Dementia Carer , Care Home Team, Care Home Chef, The Ancillary Worker, The Activity Organiser and Care Home Manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Woodleigh has been shortlisted for six separate award categories – The Social Care Nurse, Dementia Carer, Care Home Chef, The Ancillary Worker, Dignity in Care, and The Care Home Team. The winners will be announced at black tie award event on 27 November 2024 at The East Midlands Conference Centre in Nottingham.

Baily House British Care Awards finalists. Clockwise from back left: Charlie Deans, Kara Hill, Jenna Hemmings, Katie Hardman, Sally Murphy

Ashley Baird, Baily House and Woodleigh home manager, said:

“All of us at Baily House and Woodleigh are thrilled to be finalists in an incredible thirteen separate caring award categories. These prestigious awards highlight the strength of our brilliant teams throughout both homes and recognise the dedication and passion we have for caring for our residents.

“We put our residents at the heart of everything we do and it is a privilege to care for them every day. We love what we do and being shortlisted for so many awards and acknowledged by our industry as leaders in our field is the icing on the cake.”

The British Care Awards – East Midlands

The Baily House team are finalists in the following categories:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Putting People First Award - Katie Hardman The Dementia Carer Award - Kara Hill The Ancillary Carer Award - Wendy Speirs The Care Home Manager Award - Ashley Baird The Care Home Chef Award - Kelly Smith The Care Home Team - Sarah Strouther, Sally Murphy, Mandy Robertson, Emily Freer The Care Home Activity Organiser Award - Jenna Hemmings, Jane Moore, Janice Slack, Natasha Price, Charlie Deans

Baily House provides the highest quality residential, dementia, nursing and day care. It is rated ‘Outstanding’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The Woodleigh Care Home team are finalists in the following categories:

The Social Care Nurse Award - Debbie Elliott, Collette Froggatt The Dementia Carer Award - Chelsea Garton The Ancillary Carer Award - Dawn Walker The Care Home Chef Award - Julie Deans The Dignity in Care Award - Susan Mitchell The Care Home Team -Gill Smith, Tyesha O’Connor, Kimberley Kirkbride and Chloe Atlas

Woodleigh Care Home provides residential, dementia, nursing, palliative and respite care.

Welford Healthcare is a finalist in the Care Employer Award.