Mansfield and Ashfield teens walk over 30 miles in memory of fellow Stags fan

A group of teenagers walked over 30 miles to honour a fellow Mansfield Town FC fan and friend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nineteen teenagers from Mansfield and Ashfield completed a 38-mile walk in memory of Owen Keith Brooks, raising £2,700 for Young Minds Trust.

On Saturday, August 2, the group met at Kirkby Leisure Centre and walked to Black Rocks in Matlock and back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their friend, Owen, a “beloved son, brother, uncle, nephew, and friend”, died on May 24, 2025, at the age of 16.

Nineteen teenagers from Mansfield and Ashfield have completed a 38-mile walk in memory of Owen Keith Brook, raising £2,700 for Mind, the mental health charity. Participants: Kian Watson, Owen Fichna, Lewis Wilkinson, Finley Ti, Braiden Symons, Oliver Abbot, Lewis Carter, Kieran Horsley, Adam Langton, Jack Parsonage, Troy Hodges, James Clay, Kayne Draycott, Theo Durose, Oliver Pearce, Joel Price, Ewan Barrett, Sam Parker, Owen Hayes, and Archie Leaper.

The group, consisting of teenage boys, organised the memorial walk to honour Owen, whom they met through football while traveling to away games together.

Although the boys live in different parts of Mansfield and Ashfield, they collaborated to plan the route and timings, and they carried a flag to pay tribute to the late 16-year-old.

Owen's family have sent across messages of support to the teenagers, and the parents of the boys were impressed by the dedication and teamwork displayed by their children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They expressed the importance of standing together and showing teenagers in a positive light.

So far, the teenagers have raised £2,800, and the total continues to increase with donations from Ashfield School, where most of the boys study, as well as contributions from family and friends.

Readers can donate to the fundraising page at www.gofundme.com/f/young-peoples-mental-health-services.

Participants included Kian Watson, Owen Fichna, Lewis Wilkinson, Finley Ti, Braiden Symons, Oliver Abbot, Lewis Carter, Kieran Horsley, Adam Langton, Jack Parsonage, Troy Hodges, James Clay, Kayne Draycott, Theo Durose, Oliver Pearce, Joel Price, Ewan Barrett, Sam Parker, Owen Hayes, and Archie Leaper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sally Wilkinson, mum of Lewis, spoke on behalf of the boys' parents to express their immense pride.

She said: “The boys were determined to raise that flag high, stating that they walked every step for Owen, who they will miss forever.”