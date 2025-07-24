'Forever 16': Mansfield dad faces fears with fundraising in memory of late son

A father from Mansfield is facing his fears by undertaking an ambitious fundraising skydive in memory of his late son, who passed away earlier this year at the age of 16.

The family and community were heartbroken by the death of Owen Keith Brooks on May 24, 2025.

He was a “beloved son, brother, uncle, nephew, and friend, and he will always be remembered by those who had the privilege of knowing him”.

Owen was a devoted fan of Mansfield Town Football Club and loved the Stags with all his heart.

He cherished spending time with his friends at the football games, creating lasting memories through his passion for the sport.

After his passing, the club honoured the young supporter with a tribute.

In Owen's memory, ‘The OB Project’ has been established as part of The Treehouse Project, which is run by The Social Action Hub in Rainworth.

This dedicated mental health initiative for boys aims to create a safe and supportive environment where they are encouraged to speak up, share their feelings, and engage in open conversations without fear of judgment.

The mission of The OB Project is to break the stigma surrounding mental health.

On Saturday, July 26, Owen's father, Keith, will skydive to confront his fears and raise funds for this project that is close to his heart.

Supporters are hoping to raise as much money as possible, with a target of £1,600. So far, over £800 has already been raised.

Readers can visit and donate to the page at https://gofund.me/149d1694.