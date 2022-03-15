Mansfield industrial supplies company toasts 50 years with charity event

The Mansfield branch of the BAPP Group on Lowmoor Business Park in Kirkby toasted their newly-refurbished trade counter and celebrated the firm’s 50th anniversary alongside other trade counters around the country.

The company has 12 distributions centres supplying industrial fasteners and PPE to the whole of the UK, including donating PPE during the pandemic to King’s Mill Hospital, and the company celebrated five decades of trading on February 18.

Managing director Gavin Barnes heaped praise on his staff who had worked tirelessly to make the event a success as the trade counter, which originally opened in 1990, was refurbished and relaunched to coincide with the anniversary.

BAPP 50th anniversary. Managing director Gavin Barnes and staff.

He explained: “It was an absolutely fantastic day and everyone really enjoyed themselves.

"Our staff worked really hard to get the new trade counter ready and to make everything run smoothly on the day, and lots of people turned up to celebrate with us.

"We had a really good turnout with new and old customers alike, and it was great to see everyone face-to-face again after a tough couple of years.

"We did some free giveaways and raised some money for charity too.”

The firm raised £200 for Breast Cancer UK charity with a raffle, and gave away a range of power tools with a number of free raffles to reward customers for their loyalty.

