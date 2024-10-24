Mansfield and Ashfield students debate the value of artificial intelligence

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A-Level students at Mansfield and Ashfield Sixth Form College posed a plethora of insightful questions to a panel of media and marketing specialists about artificial intelligence (AI).

The sixth form, part of West Nottinghamshire College, is home to A-level students studying subjects such as maths, sociology, business, politics, environmental science, psychology, and more.

Councillor Matt Relf, executive lead member for growth, regeneration, and local planning at Ashfield District Council, joined Richard Baker, director of BakerBaird Communications, and Clive Whysall, principal lecturer in marketing at Nottingham Trent University, on the panel.

The debate, hosted by vice-principal of communications, engagement, and student experience, Louise Knott, invited a group of around 50 students to ask questions surrounding the subject of AI and whether it is a force for good or evil.

Students raised topics such as whether large corporations using AI without sufficient monitoring and regulation should be held liable. This led to lively debate, with the panel offering their perspectives on corporate responsibility.

Learners also explored the potential impact of AI on jobs in the media industry as the technology advances, with the panel outlining the types of roles now required to work alongside AI in the industry.

Other discussions focused on how AI influences how people consume media through newsfeeds and video content, as well as how public opinion and decision-making are shaped by these technologies.

There was robust debate between students and the panel about whether companies should be required to disclose the use of AI in advertising or content creation.

Students also questioned whether AI could strip meaning and passion from media and marketing.

Coun Matt Relf said: “There was clearly a strong understanding of the issues around AI among the students, and they asked some really intelligent follow-up questions to our answers.

“Their questions were very thought-provoking, focusing on how they need to engage with AI technologies as it develops across all sectors.”