Market Warsop schoolgirl shares her joy of waving off Tour of Britain cyclists after winning flag competition

Emilia Wood, nine, a Year 5 pupil at Birklands Primary School, was the lucky winner of Nottinghamshire County Council’s design the starting flag competition for children.

The competition was developed in partnership with the county council’s partners Arc Partnership and SCAPE.

Emilia’s school held a special assembly on the day so that her friends and teachers could watch her moment of glory live on television.

Competition winner Emilia Wood and Nottinghamshire County Council's cabinet member for Communities, Coun John Cottee, hold aloft the starting flag which was designed by the youngster.

She said: “It was exciting to wave the flag for the start of the race, especially being able to watch all the riders.

“I was very proud to wave the flag because it was my own design and it was great to see to see how it had been made.”

Her proud mum Leanne said Emilia has always enjoyed art but was shocked when she found out her daughter had won the competition.

She said: “She loves art and design. She’s always doing it at home so I knew there might be a good chance she’d be in the running, but I couldn’t believe it when she won.

“I was very proud when she waved the flag, and I couldn’t believe how many riders were going by. She did really well.”

Emilia won the competition after a public vote across the county council’s social media platforms before Coun John Cottee, cabinet member for Communities, chose a winner from a shortlist of six.

He said: “The quality of entries for the competition was fantastic and it was extremely difficult for me to select a winner from the shortlist, but Emilia’s entry stood out from the rest with her eye-catching design.

“It must have been an extremely proud moment for her family watching on as she officially started the stage in West Bridgford and something they and Emilia will remember for the rest of their lives.