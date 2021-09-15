Mansfield and Ashfield residents will be encouraged to let their artistic streak flourish after the districts were earmarked for arts funding

Arts Council England has this morning announced a commitment to 54 ‘priority places’ across the country – including Ashfield and Mansfield.

It is part of the council’s Let’s Create plan for 2021-24 – that ‘by 2030 England will be a country in which the creativity of each individual is valued and given the chance to flourish, and where everyone has access to a remarkable range of high-quality cultural experiences’.

The Arts Council said: “Priority places recognises the need for cultural investment. It will give more people the opportunity to enjoy excellent cultural experiences in their communities and neighbourhoods.

Mansfield's Palace Theatre and neighbouring Mansfield Museum benefited from the Government's Culture Recovery Fund during the Covid pandemic.

“Ashfield and Mansfield have both been identified as priority places; there is scope and ambition from the local authorities for more of the local community to experience the benefits of engaging with creativity. North Nottinghamshire is an area with significant opportunities for art and creativity to thrive.”

Peter Knott, Arts Council Midlands area director, said: “Creativity brings people together, supports local economies and helps to improve lives – and we know investing in culture makes people happy and proud of the place they live.”

The plan highlights where there are opportunities for investment, collaboration and progress.

The Arts Council says: “Creativity and culture can, and should, play a part in helping to level up the country.”

Handmade Theatre perform at The Full Shebang festival in Mansfield.

It will work closely with organisations in the districts ‘to develop new opportunities for investment’.

It says: “These places have been chosen through a set of criteria based on a review of current public investment and opportunities to engage with creative and cultural activity. Each of the priority places are ambitious to drive positive change through culture.

“The aim in Let’s Create is to increase focus on specific places underserved in the past.”

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Ashfield and Mansfield have received £513,181 from the Arts Council through the Government’s Cultural Recovery Fund, with beneficaries including Mansfield’s Palace Theatre and Mansfield Museum.

Coun Stuart Richardson, Mansfield Council portfolio holder for regeneration and growth.

The Arts Council has also supported First Art, which staged The Full Shebang festival in Mansfield at the weekend, with £937,500 for its work in increasing arts activity for people in the area.

‘Delighted’

Coun Stuart Richardson, Mansfield Council portfolio holder for growth and regeneration, said: “We’re delighted to hear Mansfield has been identified as a priority place and earmarked for further investment.

Coun Rachel Madden, Ashfield Council cabinet member for leisure, health and wellbeing

“We are already reaping the benefits of working closely with Arts Council-funded projects to bring arts engagement to our community.

“Increased investment in our cultural infrastructure will help transform the quality of life and raise aspirations in Mansfield for the long term.

“Arts and culture is an important part of our economy and integral to making Mansfield an ambitious, vibrant and confident place.”

Coun Rachel Madden, Ashfield Council cabinet member for leisure, health and wellbeing, said: “We are over the moon to have been named as one of the priority places.

“Ashfield has a long history of producing fantastic cultural icons. This funding will ensure more residents are supported and encouraged to engage their creativity.

“We have recently installed an art trail through our town centres using photography, illustrations and paintings created by our talented residents and look forward to exploring new ideas which will benefit our communities.”