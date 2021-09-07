On the trail of art in Ashfield

The trail of hundreds of pieces of art has been created by Ashfield Council as part of the Government’s Welcome Back Fund project.

And it follows on from the success of the Ashfield Virtual Art Fest, organised and produced by local resident Claire Finn in May.

The artworks include primary school children’s drawings, secondary school photography and art from Sutton Community Academy and Ashfield School, paintings by local artists, and winning photographs from the Discover Ashfield photography competition.

Balloon, by Taylor Veil.

The artwork can be found in various locations throughout Ashfield town centres, including Kirkby Plaza and Sutton’s Portland Square, and on railings across the district.

More art will be added over the coming weeks and the trails will be displayed until winter 2021.

The council received £114,000 from the government’s Welcome Back Fund and part of this funding will be used on a timetable of events and attractions, including the Art Trail.

Coun Samantha Deakin, council cabinet member for parks, town centres and neighbourhood services, said: “I would like to say thank you to everyone who contributed their art, and to Claire for allowing us to build on her great work. We hope that everyone gets a chance to go out to enjoy finding some of the art.”

Some of the art on display in Kirkby.

Claire Finn, Ashfield Virtual Art Fest director, said: “The virtual festival saw a great response and highlighted the amazing talent in Ashfield. I am excited to see a continuation of the celebration for the coming months.”

An eye on railings in Ashfield as part of the art trail.

Residents inspect some of the artworks in display in Kirkby as part of the Ashfield Art Trail.l