Mansfield and Ashfield pubs 'flushed' with pride after winning top toilets awards
Staff at four pubs in the Mansfield and Ashfield area are flushed with pride after winning top toilets awards.
The Wetherspoons establishments are ‘on a roll’ after being honoured for the quality and standards of their lavatories.
The Widow Frost, Leeming Street, The Stag and Pheasant, Clumber Street, both in Mansfield, and The Picture House, Fox Street, Sutton, and The Regent, Kingsway, Diamond Avenue, Kirkby all won a platinum rating in the Loo of the Year Awards, 2021,
The accolades are aimed at highlighting and improving standards of the county’s toilet provision.
Loo of the Year Awards inspectors made an unannounced visit to spend a penny at thousands of UK toilets.
The loos are judged on décor, maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing, drying equipment and overall management, and graded silver, gold, platinum or diamond. Unacceptable toilets which raise a stink with judges are not graded at all.
Stag and Pheasant manager, John Previll said: "We are delighted with the award. Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors."
The Regent’s manager Craig Stonier said: "We are delighted with the award. Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors."
The Loo of the Year Awards 2021 managing director, Becky Wall, said: "The toilets at the four pubs have been designed and fitted out to a very high standard and are both clean and well maintained."The pubs all deserve their platinum awards."