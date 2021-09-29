Mansfield and Ashfield - Pizza Hut wants to pay you £5,000 to eat pizza

And the pizza giant is calling on the UK’s biggest foodies to apply.

The official stuffed crust pizza taster – the first of its kind for the brand – will be tasked with tasting and rating its pizzas, giving them the chance to try out the tastiest toppings, tastes and textures around.

And what’s more, they will be paid £5,000 for the privilege.

A Pizza Hut Delivery outlet on Albert Street, Mansfield town centre.

Pizza Hut Delivery is now accepting applications for the coveted chief crust taster role – but applicants will need to be up for the challenge of putting the latest flavours through their paces.

Those with a nose for delicious pizza are encouraged to apply and prove just what makes them one of the nation’s best super-tasters.

But, the successful applicant will have to be a crust above the rest.

So, if you or anyone you know would like to get paid to eat pizza, you can apply here.

Could you be Pizza Hut's new stuffed crust tester?

Amelia Riba, Pizza Hut UK and Europe chief brand officer, said: “Here at Pizza Hut Delivery, we’re extremely proud of our pizza and always strive to deliver the best taste for our customers.

“That’s why we’re appointing a chief crust taster to ensure that every stuffed crust pizza is tried and tested by an experienced stuffed crust fan.