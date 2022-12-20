Mansfield and Ashfield participants wanted for brand new series of BAFTA nominated dog show
A BAFTA-nominated Channel 4 dog show is looking for Mansfield and Ashfield participants – as a Christmas special and new series promises more success stories of dogs finding their forever homes.
BAFTA-nominated Channel 4 series, The Dog House is looking for Mansfield and Ashfield dog lovers interested in rehoming a dog for their new series.
The series matches people with their rescue dogs based on personality, circumstance, and preference – considering the owner’s life and the dog’s needs.
Figures unveiled by the series show 1.8 million dogs were given up so far this year, but rehoming has dropped 8 per cent since last year.
Producers said with those figures in mind, the show is needed now more than ever.
Hannah Walker, casting producer for the series, said: “With the current cost of living crisis having a huge impact on rehoming centres, it’s more important than ever to highlight the plight of the rescue dog.
“The RSPCA is expecting a potential animal rescue crisis as more animals come into care and stay in rescue centres for longer, with fewer people coming forward to adopt.
“All in all, it's a pretty gloomy picture.
“But Channel 4’s The Dog House, working with Wood Green Pets Charity, want to highlight just what a rescue dog can bring to someone's life.
“The new series follows the rescue dogs but also the kind-hearted people willing to open their homes and their hearts to a new four-legged friend.
“With our Christmas episode soon to air, we’ll see some powerful stories of how dogs have transformed people's lives, not to mention a healthy splattering of Christmas joy; doggy Christmas jumpers and magical
moments galore.”
Mansfield and Ashfield residents interested in featuring in next year’s series can submit an application to producers at channel4.com/4viewers/takepart/the-dog-house.
Potential participants will be asked to create an account and provide details so that producers can best match people with a dog in need of a new home.
A Christmas special will air at 8pm on Wednesday, December 21, with a new series set to start in January.
Producers have already started looking for people in Mansfield and Ashfield interested in rehoming a dog for its next series.