Mansfield and Ashfield participants wanted for brand new series of BAFTA nominated dog show

BAFTA-nominated Channel 4 series, The Dog House is looking for Mansfield and Ashfield dog lovers interested in rehoming a dog for their new series.

The series matches people with their rescue dogs based on personality, circumstance, and preference – considering the owner’s life and the dog’s needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Figures unveiled by the series show 1.8 million dogs were given up so far this year, but rehoming has dropped 8 per cent since last year.

The dog dating show where people and dogs are matched and - hopefully - fall in love.

Producers said with those figures in mind, the show is needed now more than ever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hannah Walker, casting producer for the series, said: “With the current cost of living crisis having a huge impact on rehoming centres, it’s more important than ever to highlight the plight of the rescue dog.

“The RSPCA is expecting a potential animal rescue crisis as more animals come into care and stay in rescue centres for longer, with fewer people coming forward to adopt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All in all, it's a pretty gloomy picture.

“But Channel 4’s The Dog House, working with Wood Green Pets Charity, want to highlight just what a rescue dog can bring to someone's life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The new series follows the rescue dogs but also the kind-hearted people willing to open their homes and their hearts to a new four-legged friend.

“With our Christmas episode soon to air, we’ll see some powerful stories of how dogs have transformed people's lives, not to mention a healthy splattering of Christmas joy; doggy Christmas jumpers and magical

Advertisement Hide Ad

moments galore.”

Mansfield and Ashfield residents interested in featuring in next year’s series can submit an application to producers at channel4.com/4viewers/takepart/the-dog-house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Potential participants will be asked to create an account and provide details so that producers can best match people with a dog in need of a new home.

A Christmas special will air at 8pm on Wednesday, December 21, with a new series set to start in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad