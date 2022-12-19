Mansfield and Ashfield dog owners make financial sacrifices amid cost-of-living crisis

As the cost-of-living crisis continues to affect families across the country, many owners are doing their best to ensure their furry friends do not feel the pinch too.

According to a recent survey from Puppies.co.uk, owning a dog in Mansfield and Ashfield will now cost 78 per cent more than in 2019.

While most places have seen dog ownership costs rise, the East Midlands takes the spot as the third region hit hardest by inflation. The rise in the East Midlands compares withLondon where, despite its costly reputation, monthly costs have only increased by 37 per cent.

Dogs Trust has had 50,000 requests from people wanting to rehome their dogs this year.

In 2019, Mansfield and Ashfield dog owners reported the cost of owning a dog was £47.46 per month. Today, dog owners can expect to spend nearly double to look after their pets.

On average, owners in the East Midlands are paying £84.61 per dog each month, a total of £1,015.32 every year.

The figures have prompted fears more dog lovers could be forced to give up their animals as the cost-of-living crisis deepens.

Many have already turned to pet food banks so that they do not have to rehome their dogs.

An map of dog ownership cost increases in the UK (Image: Puppies.co.uk)

“Times are tough for pet owners,” says Puppies’ owner Jack Cornes. “Our dogs bring us so much joy and having to give up our beloved pets is unthinkable. We hope the government and local authorities can do something to alleviate the pressure on food banks and support dog owners struggling during this difficult time.

“Owning a dog provides you with a best friend for life, something that many of us have needed over the last few years, and having to say goodbye would be like letting go of a family member.

