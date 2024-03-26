Mansfield and Ashfield part of plans to turn Nottinghamshire children’s centres into family hubs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The decision will mean the centres expand from catering for under-fives only to all people under 18, or 25 in the case of people with special educational needs and disabilities.

Family hubs are designed to provide help with social care, education, mental health or physical health all under a single roof.

The county council had previously proposed 17 locations to cover the whole of Nottinghamshire.

The county council wants to turn children's centres into family hubs under new plans. Photo: Submitted

These include Ashfield North (Sutton), Ashfield Central (Kirkby), Mansfield South East (targeting Oaktree, Ravensdale and Bellamy), Mansfield West (Tichfield & Oakham/Ladybrook), Mansfield North (targeting Mansfield Woodhouse), Sherwood and Ollerton & Boughton.

A report going before cabinet on March 28 recommends that children’s centres are converted into family hubs, with the rollout over the next 12 months.

The council previously said existing services for under-fives would still continue in children’s centres.

There could also be virtual and physical access points such as job centres, Citizens Advice and health centres.

Work is already underway on the Sutton site and the rest have target opening dates of April 2025.

More than 80 per cent of parents and carers supported the proposals when a public consultation was carried out last year.

A small group were concerned about existing services being lost or whether there would be the resources to deliver all of the plans.

The hubs are seen as the Government’s replacement for Sure Start centres.