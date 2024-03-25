Update: Contractor appointed by council to regenerate former Beales site

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mansfield Council has appointed Kier Group following a competitive tender process to undertake phase one of the Mansfield Connect project. The project will see the 1930s former Beales building in the heart of the town centre transformed into a modern, multi-agency and community hub.

Phase one was given the green light in a delegated decision by Councillor Stuart Richardson, portfolio holder for regeneration and growth, on March 22. It will see the overall design and development of the project.

Subject to progress, the council will then tender and award a contract for phase two in autumn 2024, which will see the main construction work being undertaken.

The Queen Street frontage of the building, viewed from the junction with Stockwell Gate.

Project work is expected to start on-site in January 2025, and the facility is said to be fully operational and open in January 2027.

Following a submission made by the council, the scheme was allocated £20 million from round two of the government’s flagship Levelling Up Fund in January 2023. It is expected to house a variety of public, educational, enterprise, and health and wellbeing services, along with space for private sector investment and Mansfield Council's new headquarters.

The project is anticipated to cost around £30 million to complete, and this will be made up of the £20 million Levelling Up fund, £5 million from the Levelling Up partnership, with the balance from partner contributions, and from Mansfield Council anticipated capital receipts.

Design shared by Mansfield Council.

Executive Mayor Andy Abrahams said: “Mansfield Connect is a critical regeneration project that will transform the long-vacant Beales department store into a multi-use, multi-service community and civic hub.

“Its creation will significantly improve access to a range of public services to support our communities; create new opportunities for enterprise and skills development; provide important new town centre amenities; and, by re-opening long closed frontages, will support greater footfall and high street vibrancy.

“The co-location of the council with partners in the town centre represents an opportunity to bring key services together, facilitating service transformation and significant efficiency gains within the council and across partner services.

“This once-in-a-lifetime regeneration project is a fundamental step forward in creating a brighter and transformative future for Mansfield’s residents, and we anticipate it will stimulate further private sector investment and economic opportunity in the town centre and beyond.”

In a significant move towards shaping a new future for the town centre, the council acquired the Mansfield Connect building in December 2021. This strategic purchase, a cornerstone of the council’s Town Centre Masterplan, is part of a comprehensive approach to regeneration and development across the town.

The Mansfield Connect building will undergo a comprehensive transformation, combining refurbishment and rebuilding.

The front art deco of the former Co-op building is anticipated to be retained, and the remaining parts could be demolished and a new building created.

It is also anticipated that the existing two shopping link footbridges over Stockwell Gate will be removed within the scheme, opening a key entrance into the town centre.