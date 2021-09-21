ATTFE College organised the competition between MPs Ben Bradley and Lee Anderson to highlight what tasty delights can be cooked for a typical emergency food parcel.

Mr Bradley cooked a chicken and chorizo pasta dish followed by mixed fruit puff pastry tarts and was ably assisted by Sutton Community Academy assistant principal, Michelle Harwood.

Mr Anderson, who was assisted by Linda Smith, ATTFE college tutor, made grilled chicken breasts with ratatouille and steamed rice along with blueberry, apple and orange parcels.

Ben Bradley, MP for Mansfield and leader of Nottinghamshire County Council, Simon Martin, Vice Principal at ATTFE College and Lee Anderson, MP for Ashfield

The judging team was made up of ATTFE College and Sutton Community Academy learners who did a sterling job of tasting the food and then voting for their favourite which resulted in a draw.

Mr Bradley said: “I had a great time and was surprised how much can be made on a budget. All dishes were really easy to make and really healthy. A great initiative.”

Award winning chef, Dave Marshall from Porterhouse restaurant in Annesley, was also on hand to help both teams with cooking skills and to share budgeting ideas, suggestions and tips.

Mr Anderson said: “This was a great experience. Chef Dave showed us how to batch cook on a budget. The food was great quality and easy to make.”