Nottinghamshire's Rufford Abbey in top ten children friendly country parks in UK
Rufford Abbey Country Park has been named in the top ten of children friendly country parks in the UK by Muddy Puddles, a children’s outerwear company.
Here in the UK, we are blessed with a wide variety of country parks, spanning across endless fields, small hills, and deep forests.
Muddy Puddles has rounded up the ten best country parks worth visiting with children to help you choose the destination for your next family outing and Rufford Abbey Country Park, near Ollerton, is at number three.
Rufford Abbey offers more than 870 years of history alongside beautiful scenery and a range of fun and relaxing activities.
There is a play area, an orangery plant centre and plenty of picturesque walks.
