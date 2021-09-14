The event will provide opportunities for new or experienced carers to find out more about working in the social care sector and is open to anybody over the age of 18 with the right to work in the UK.

Kelly Dowling, head of recruitment, said: “It is such an exciting time to be a part of Helping Hands, during a period of rapid growth and expansion, we are looking for more wonderful people to come join the Helping Hands team.

“We can’t wait to open all our doors and welcome people in to find out more about the opportunities available. Whether you already work in care, or you’re ready to make a fresh start, I really recommend popping along to your local branch and talking to the team about where a career with Helping Hands can take you.”

The recruitment event will be taking place on Wednesday, September 29, from 11am to 1pm and 5pm to 7pm at the Helping Hands branch at Mansfield Business Centre in Ashfield Avenue, Mansfield.

For more information and to register your attendance visit www.helpinghands.co.uk/recruitment-event.