Mansfield and Ashfield families threatened with homelessness after 'no-fault' eviction notices

In April 2019, ex-Prime Minister Theresa May promised to abolish section 21 eviction notices – known as no-fault evictions – which allow landlords to evict a tenant at short notice and without a reason, such as breach of terms.

However, the White Paper which will set out long-awaited reforms to the private rental sector – originally expected to be published this autumn – has been delayed until next year.

Housing campaigners say no-fault evictions are unfair and mean people's lives can be uprooted at the ‘landlord's whim’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The number of households threatened with homelessness after receiving section 21 notices more than doubled from 1,560 between April and June 2020, to 3,280 in the three months to June this year.

Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities data shows 22 households in Ashfield and 15 in Mansfield were at risk of homelessness after they were served with a valid S21 notice between April 2019 and June 2021.

They made up part of the 30,350 households who needed housing help for this reason across England during the period.

‘Shameful’

The number of households threatened with homelessness after receiving S21 notices more than doubled from 1,560 between April and June 2020, to 3,280 in the three months to June this year.

The DLUHC said this was likely to reflect the removal in May of most of the restrictions on private rented sector evictions, introduced in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

In Ashfield, five households sought help from the council after being hit with a S21 eviction notice between April and June, four more than in the same period the year before. There were none in Mansfield.

The figures only reflect the number of people who needed help from their council to secure new accommodation, meaning the number of notices served is likely to be higher.

Housing charity Shelter said it was ‘shameful’ to see so many people being served with S21 eviction notices.

Polly Neate, chief executive, said: “We know from our own services and research that plenty of tenants are threatened with eviction just for daring to complain about poor conditions and not a day goes by without renters calling us because they are terrified of losing their home.”

The Government said it was committed to changing laws around private renting.