As the number of people infected with the virus hits an all-time record for England and Wales, one in four people in Ashfield and Mansfield had COVID 19 recently.

In the fortnight from March 12-26 there was a record number of infections across the East Midlands, the South East and the South West.

Figures were also at a near-record high in Scotland, the week before last was the Scottish record and in Northern Ireland, infection levels are high but peaked in February, 2022.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Covid at its highest rate

Across England, one in 13 people were estimated to have had Covid last week.

According to the ONS Coronavirus Infection Survey, in Ashfield; Bassetlaw; Broxtowe; Gedling; Mansfield; Newark and Sherwood and Rushcliffe, the modelled percentage who tested positive for COVID-19, from March 20 to 26, 2022, stood at 7.0, with a modelled ratio of people testing positive for COVID-19, between March 20 to 26, meaning one in four people were affected.

The new data out on Friday, gave the estimated number of people infected in each local area of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland last week (March 20 to 26).

The percentage of people testing positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) continued to increase in the week ending March 26, 2022; the estimate that 4,122,700 people in England had COVID-19 (95 per cent credible interval: 4,013,600 to 4,228,300), equating to 7.56 per cent of the population or around 1 in 13 people.)

In Wales, the percentage of people testing positive also increase in the week ending March 26, 2022; with an estimate that 212,000 people had COVID-19 (95 per cent credible interval: 189,800 to 234,800), equating to 6.97 per cent of the population or around 1 in 14 people.

On March 23, infection rates in the East Midlands stood at : 1 in 14, North East: 1 in 17, North West: 1 in 14, Yorkshire and the Humber : 1 in 14, West Midlands : 1 in 14, East of England : 1 in 13, London : 1 in 13, South East : 1 in 12 and South West: 1 in 11.