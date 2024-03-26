Mansfield and Ashfield Chad readers divided over new 'controversial' England Nike kit

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Your Chad shared a national story from the West Midlands after it was announced that a sports shop was selling St George's Cross iron-on transfers for £4.95, allowing fans to cover the 'controversial' design on the new England football shirt.

Outrage poured out online after it was revealed that the US sportswear firm Nike had altered the cross from the flag of England, using purple and blue horizontal stripes in what it called a 'playful update' ahead of Euro 2024, which starts in June.

Grant Walters, 33, director at The Sports Shop, is now selling heat transfers featuring the St George's Cross after seeing the backlash from some fans.

The US sportswear firm Nike revealed it had altered the cross, the flag of England, using purple and blue horizontal stripes in what it called a "playful update" ahead of Euro 2024, which starts in June. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

The Midlands story – shared on www.facebook.com/mansfieldchad – received more than 600 comments from Chad readers.

Readers were divided over the issue, with many saying the more significant issue was its 'extortionate' and 'unaffordable' price — as an adult shirt costs £124.99.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the flag should not be “messed with”, and opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer called for the kit to be scrapped.

Alan Green said: “People should boycott this shirt. Not because of the flag but because of the extortionate price.”

Peter Fox, from Mansfield, said: "The folk who are upset about this really need to get a grip.

“There are a million and one bigger issues in the world than this.”

Samuel Watson pointed out that the new design was no different to Team GB kits in previous Olympics.

Several readers also shared images of the St George’s Cross and Union Jack flag altered in various designs throughout the years, from the Conservative, UKIP and Labour political material – to fan-made football flags and national sportswear.

But others felt strongly about the departure from red and white.

Chris Green, a Mansfield reader, said: “We were going to buy three because we liked the design, but once we saw what they have done to the cross of St George – we will not be buying any, why put our hard-earned money in their pockets, just wear your old shirts (another nail in our English coffin).”

Philip Skipton said: “If I was buying the England shirt, I would expect the England flag.

“If the England flag is not on the shirt, then it's not an England shirt.”

Nike issued a statement in response to the backlash and said it was never their intention to offend fans.

It read: “Together with the FA, the intention was to celebrate the heroes of 1966 and their achievements.

“The trim on the cuffs takes its cues from the training gear worn by England’s 1966 heroes, with a gradient of blues and reds topped with purple.