Mansfield and Ashfield causes amongst those to share £30,000 charity pot

A Mansfield dog resuce centre and Ashfield hospital bereavement suite will receive a fundraising boost thanks to a community initiative.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jerry Green Dog Rescue and King’s Mill Hospital Butterfly Room and Child Bereavement will receive a share of more than £30,000 thanks to the Nottinghamshire-based Gusto Community Fund.

The Gusto Community Fund was launched by Steff Wright, Chairman of Gusto Group, four years ago, and in that time has donated over £130,000 to the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gusto Group is a group of companies in the manufacturing, construction and architecture sectors, including: Gusto Construction, Gusto Homes, Rototek and Studio-G.

Steff Wright, Chairman of Gusto Group

Gusto Group employees and residents of Gusto Homes are invited to nominate good causes, projects or initiatives that benefit the local community. Once approved by Fund Administrators, employees and residents have the opportunity to each assign £250 to one of the nominations via an annual vote.

Speaking about the Community Fund, Steff Wright said: “We’re incredibly proud of the Gusto Community Fund, a unique initiative that empowers our 160 employees across Gusto Group as well as our recent Gusto Homes homeowners.

“The Community Fund gives every team member the chance to nominate charities or local projects that hold a special place in their hearts for us to support. This year, we’re delighted to have donated an amazing £30,000 to help support our local communities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A wide range of local charities will benefit from this latest fundraising effort, including children’s hospices, sports clubs, animal rescue charities, ambulances, food pantries, church communities and primary schools.