Brothers from Kirkby raised hundreds of pounds for fire service's toy appeal

Two children from Kirkby have raised over £600 in a bid to buy presents for vulnerable children across Nottinghamshire.

Maxi, 12, and Jack, six, became determined to spread Christmas joy to children who might otherwise go without this year.

With the help of donations from local residents, their GoFundMe Page exceeded their £500 target, which enabled them to buy hundreds of presents.

On Tuesday, December 10, Maxi and Jack, along with their parents and firefighters from Ashfield Fire Station, went to Smyth's Toy Superstore in Mansfield to purchase a range of toys and gifts for those in need this holiday season.

They came away from the store with £690.71 worth of toys, as well as £100 worth of selection boxes.

Maxi and Jack's mum, Kirsty, said: “The boys did something similar a few years ago, but when they heard about Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service's toy appeal on the radio, they asked if they could fundraise again.

“Their target was £500, but it has just gone from strength to strength.

“I am so proud of the boys, and want to say a huge thank you to the firefighters at Ashfield Fire Station for making the whole experience incredible for us all - we loved the visit to the fire station.”

Carl Tolley, firefighter at Ashfield Fire Station, said: “We are extremely grateful to Maxi, Jack, and their parents, as well as everyone who has donated to their page, and our toy appeal so far.

“Each year we set out to give presents to children acorss the county in order to put a smile on their face during the festive season - and this year, Ashfield Fire Station wouldn't have been able to do this without Maxi and Jack.

“We would also like to thank Smyths, as they gave us a 20 per cent discount off the total, meaning further toys could be purchased."

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service's employee Women's Network are coordinating the toy appeal for a second year.

They said: “We are completely blown away by the generosity again this year, from both our staff and members of the public.

“There's still a few days left if you want to donate to this year's toy appeal - please drop off brand-new in-packaging toys to any of our drop off points before Sunday, December 15.

“Thank you to everyone who has donated so far - we can't wait to put smiles on faces across Nottinghamshire nearer to the most magical day of the year.”