Mansfield and Ashfield buses sporting poppies to support Royal British Legion's Poppy Appeal
and live on Freeview channel 276
Poppy stickers have appeared on 300 buses and coaches during this year’s remembrance period up to Remembrance Sunday on November 12.
And on both Remembrance Day (November 11) and Remembrance Sunday, there is free travel on all Trentbarton services for veterans and current members of the armed forces, who should show their warrant cards, and for cadets in uniform.
Trentbarton is also donating £500 to the Ilkeston branch
Legion representative Brian Brown, aged 87, who is originally from Nottinghamshire, said: “Our thanks to Trentbarton for publicising the Poppy Appeal on its buses.
“The people the Legion helps need our support more than ever.
"That’s why it is important that everyone who can donate to the Poppy Appeal does so, whatever the amount.
Tom Morgan, Trentbarton managing director, added: “The Legion does incredibly important work supporting our veterans, so we are proud to back the 2023 Poppy Appeal.”