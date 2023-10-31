Nottinghamshire NHS chiefs urging those most at risk to get their Covid jabs

NHS bosses in Nottinghamshire are keen to ensure that everyone eligible who wants to get vaccinated against Covid-19 can access a vaccination, including those who are immunosuppressed and at risk due to a health condition.

Those who are eligible for a free Covid jab n this autumn include, over-65s, pregnant women, carers, frontline health and social care workers and people with certain long-term health conditions.

Some of the health conditions which can put people at higher risk include immunosuppression, diabetes, chronic kidney disease, chronic liver disease, chronic heart disease, people on the learning disability register, people with a serious mental health illness and people with a BMI over 40.

The full list of clinical risk groups, can be found in the Green Book Chapter 14a – Table 4, page 25.

Adam Hayward, assistant director of Immunisations and Vaccinations in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire, said: “People at the greatest risk of serious illness can receive a vaccine for free on the NHS this autumn..

“Being in a clinical risk group can make you more likely to get very sick from Covid or it might take you longer to recover if you do catch the illness.

"That’s why it is important to make sure you get protected ahead of the winter months because it gives your body that extra protection against the virus.

“We are encouraging people who are at higher risk, as well as those who are immunosuppressed, to come forward for a vaccination as soon as possible.

"Being immunosuppressed means you have a weakened immune system, whether that be due to a particular health condition or because you are on medication or treatment that suppresses your immune system.

"If you are unsure about eligibility, or would like more information, visit the NHS website or speak to your GP or clinician.”

There are a number of sites across the city and county at GP practices and pharmacies, making it easier than ever to get protected.

You might also be offered a flu vaccination at the same time.

On top of this, 95 per cent of all care homes in the city and county have now been visited by vaccination teams.