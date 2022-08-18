Mansfield and Ashfield among top 10 places in the East Midlands where you are most likely to catch an STI

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Health experts at FROM MARS have analysed data to reveal the areas in England with the highest and lowest number of STI cases, as well as highlighting where certain infections are more common across the country.

Nottinghamshire averages the highest STI Risk Score of 5.30 out of ten.

Ashfield had an STI Risk Score of 6.63 making it fourth in the East Midlands and Mansfield was sixth with an STI Risk Score of 5.79.

Research has revealed the areas in England with the highest and lowest number of STI cases

Also in the top ten was Newark and Sherwood with 5.41 and Gedling with 5.41.