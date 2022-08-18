Mansfield and Ashfield among top 10 places in the East Midlands where you are most likely to catch an STI
New research has revealed the ‘riskiest’ areas in the East Midlands to have casual sex and Mansfield and Ashfield have both made the top ten.
Health experts at FROM MARS have analysed data to reveal the areas in England with the highest and lowest number of STI cases, as well as highlighting where certain infections are more common across the country.
Nottinghamshire averages the highest STI Risk Score of 5.30 out of ten.
Ashfield had an STI Risk Score of 6.63 making it fourth in the East Midlands and Mansfield was sixth with an STI Risk Score of 5.79.
Also in the top ten was Newark and Sherwood with 5.41 and Gedling with 5.41.
In the rest of the UK the London borough of Lambeth has been named the riskiest place, scoring an STI score of 9.99, while Craven in North Yorkshire has been named the least riskiest place with a score of 0.29.