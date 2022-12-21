On Wednesday, December 21 – ambulance workers across England and Wales went out on strike.

GMB ambulance staff from Mansfield King’s Mill and Hucknall are among those striking.

Trade union GMB said workers across the ambulance services and some NHS trusts voted to strike over the Government’s four per cent pay award, which has been described as another “massive real-terms pay cut”, with inflation currently standing at 11.1 per cent.

Striking Ambulance Service workers, all members of the GMB union.

A striking ambulance technician from Mansfield, who would prefer to be named only as Rachel, said: “I have decided to strike more due to the safety and working conditions rather than pay.

“The demands on the service now are relentless compared to 10-20 years ago.

“Our retirement age is 68 for all newcomers, which is not right due to the sheer demand and pace that we have to work day and night.

“There is no way anybody will survive until 68 with the current climate of the service.

A photo from the picket line at King's Mill Hospital.

“Morale is currently low, many are off with physical and mental health problems and so we’re just asking the government to look into the problems that we are facing every day.

“It’s only going to get worse and have a detrimental effect on the safety of patients and the service as a whole.

“But thank you so much to everyone who has been kind and shown support today by bringing gifts and tooting their horns.”

One striking paramedic, who would prefer to remain anonymous, said the pay does not reflect their work or encourage others to join the service.

Rachel Harrison, GMB national secretary, said: “Ambulance workers, like other NHS workers, are on their knees.

“Demoralised and downtrodden, they’ve faced 12 years Conservative cuts to the service and their pay packets – fought on the front line of a global pandemic and now face the worst cost of living crisis in a generation.

“No one in the NHS takes strike action lightly – this shows just how desperate they are.

“This is as much about unsafe staffing levels and patient safety as it is about pay.

“A third of GMB ambulance workers think delays they’ve been involved with have led to the death of a patient.

“Something has to change or the service as we know it will collapse.

“GMB calls on the Government to avoid a winter of NHS strikes by negotiating a pay award that these workers deserve.”

But NHS bosses said patient safety ‘cannot be guaranteed’ during ambulance strikes across England and Wales.

