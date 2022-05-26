Mansfield Aldi customers urged to use the click and collect service ahead of the Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend

To make it easy for shoppers to stock up for the Jubilee weekend, customers can order from a full range of groceries online then collect them in pre-booked one-hour collection slots from their local store.

Slots can be booked six days in advance and orders for the Bank Holiday can be edited up until 11.50pm the day before collection.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Book your click and collect slot at Aldi ahead of the Bank Holiday weekend

On arrival at dedicated Click & Collect points in the store car park, customers can have their shopping brought to their cars or choose to have their shopping put into their boot.