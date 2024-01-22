Mansfield 103.2 turns 25 this year as celebrations underway for town's independent station

Mansfield 103.2 will celebrate its 25th birthday on February 1, 2024, with specialprogramming throughout the day – and a ‘big birthday bash’ at Forest Town Arena in the evening.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mansfield 103.2 tuned in for the first time in 1999 but the ground swell for a local station began a few years earlier after a group of people took a trip to the town’s sister city Mansfield Ohio in America.

Mansfield businessmen Alex McKie and Philip Smith were impressed by the station there and believed Mansfield and Ashfield should go for a local commercial license from the Radio Authority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And now – 25 years later – Mansfield 103.2 is one of only a few local independent commercial radio stations still in existence in the UK and continues to broadcast from the heart of the community with focus on local people, Mansfield area businesses and issues.

Tony Delahunty and Bill Taylor pictured during a 2006 Christmas Lights Auction at Mansfield 103.2

Mansfield 103.2 is based at Oak House, Samuel Brunts Way, and currently has 20 team members led by award-winning broadcaster Tony Delahunty.

As of September 2023, the station broadcasts to a weekly audience of 26,000, according to Radio Joint Audience Research Limited (RAJAR).

The radio station can be heard by listeners in North Nottinghamshire and North East Derbyshire or streamed online.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tony Delahunty, Mansfield 103.2’s managing director who has been with station since its launch, said: “Looking back on an extraordinary 25 years at Mansfield 103.2, I want to say thank you to all our dedicated staff over the years, our loyal listeners and valued advertisers who have all played a massive part in shaping our journey.

“We are proud that Mansfield 103.2 continues to have a special bond with the local area and our audience, through both good times and bad.

“As we reach this milestone, we look forward to sharing our celebrations on air and at our special party at Forest Town Arena.”

The anniversary celebrations at Forest Town Arena commence at 7am on Thursday, February 1 – and the big birthday bash is set to be recorded and turned into a special programme in the near future.