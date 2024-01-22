'The game's afoot' for Rainworth speech and language school film festival entry
“The game's afoot: Follow your spirit, and upon this charge Cry ‘God for Harry, England, and Saint George!” (King Henry, Act 3 Scene 1)
Thanks to a generous donation from the Company of Arts Scholars Charitable Trust which covered the entire cost of the production, the pupils of Dawn House, Rainworth, filmed a football themed interpretation of Henry V containing ‘end to end’ football punditry and drama with the main performance culminating Henry V’s final football training session before the ‘big match’.
Staff and pupils from Dawn House were involved in producing their football interpretation of Henry V which was filmed at Matlock FC – aptly nicknamed The Gladiators – who very kindly allowed Dawn House pupils to use their ground.
To see the rendition, visit www.shakespeareschoolsfilmfestival.org/films/dawn-house
Jenny McConnell, Dawn House principal said: “Every year the Shakespeare Schools Film Festival helps Dawn House pupils to express themselves and find their artistic voice whilst giving children with speech and language challenges the same opportunity as other children throughout the country to take part in cultural activities that bring to life the words of William Shakespeare.
“This has only been made possible thanks to both the Company of Arts Scholars Charitable Trust and Matlock FC.”
Dawn House is delighted to once again take part in Coram Shakespeare schools foundation film festival, which brings together hundreds of young people from primary, secondary, SEND and international schools to produce their own high-quality abridged Shakespeare movies.