Manager's pride as Mansfield Woodhouse nursery praised by education inspectors

Save Haven Day Nursery, on High Street, has been awarded an overall good rating by education watchdog Ofsted.

The report rates the nursery as good in every category – education quality, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paula Black, nursery manager, said: “We are incredibly proud of our team and children who carried a strong sense of togetherness throughout the inspection, demonstrating the feeling of home-from-home that we strive to maintain throughout Safe Haven. W

Staff members Melissa Carlisle, Shellby Brown and Paula Black celebrate the 'good' raiting with nursery children.

“We are thrilled to have been graded as a consistently good setting once again and recognised for the support our team provides for our children to be happy and confident.

“The positive feedback shared from parents who jumped at the chance to share their words of encouragement for our team on the day, were appreciated more than words can say.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We take great pride in creating a safe space for our children and staff to learn and grow, so to have feedback from the inspector and our parents that reflects exactly that means so much.”

The report, following a one-day inspection, says: “Children arrive at the nursery with their parents and are keen to enter. Staff are warm and welcoming.”

Inspectors highlighted how “staff and managers understand child development and how children learn” and how “children are supported by staff to gain skills towards becoming independent”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report says: “Parents are happy with the setting. They share how accommodating and supportive staff are with their family circumstances. Parents comment on the positive communication they receive from the nursery, which helps them to know their child's next steps in learning.”

Inspectors further add that “generally” children behave well and their communication and language are supported.

To further improve, the nursery was encouraged to support staff to be consistent “in how they respond to all children's attempts to communicate” and “with their behaviour expectations”.

Ms Black said: “We aim to continue with our ongoing staff development and training programmes as we reflect on our practice and strive for excellence.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad