Man who attacked another man with a metal pole during violent crime spree in Warsop is jailed

A violent offender who attacked a gas worker with a metal pole during a prolonged crime spree in Warsop has been jailed.

The engineer was working at a neighbouring property when he reported witnessing Connor Weeks beating a dog with a stick.

When the man confronted Weeks they had an argument over a fence in Sherwood Street, Warsop, around 10.30am on March 29, 2023.

The engineer then called police and waited outside the house while Weeks, 24, got in his van and drove a short distance away.

Connor Weeks has been jailed for a total of four years and four months

Weeks returned wearing a balaclava and holding a metal wheel brace. He used the weapon to smash the window of the victim’s work van before turning on him.

Weeks struck the engineer twice to the head with the wheel brace, causing a deep cut above his eyebrow, before driving off.

Detectives began an investigation into the incident and identified Weeks as a suspect.

When he was spotted in a van by police on patrol in Warsop on April 6, Weeks failed to stop and led officers on a pursuit around residential estates in the town as well as off-road.

Officers caught up with him in woodland off Longster Lane where he was found wet through after apparently trying to flee through a pond.

He was convicted of grievous bodily harm with intent, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, criminal damage and possession of cannabis.

Weeks also admitted causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal after he was spotted beating a dog with a frying pan in Middleton Road, Mansfield Woodhouse, on July 10, 2024.

He was jailed for a total of four years and four months at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday, August 28.

Detective Inspector Luke Waller, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “I’m pleased Weeks has been put behind bars after displaying such violent and reckless behaviour on multiple occasions.

“The engineer was subjected to a violent attack which left him with nasty injuries.

“It is fortunate he was not more seriously hurt and we understand the emotional impact an incident like this can have on any victim.

“I hope he is comforted by our determination to track down Weeks and the sentence handed down.

“Weeks’ desperate attempts to escape from police were also marked by appallingly dangerous driving which put other road users and police officers at risk.

“I know people in the wider community have also been concerned by Weeks’ persistent offending so hope they are reassured that we take incidents of this nature extremely seriously.”