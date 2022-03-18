Pete Caddy says he is one of scores of people who fell victim to the Sheffield-based Excel-run car park at the Nottingham Road retail park, near Alfreton.

He received two £100 fines in the post, both in October, after parking in August and September.

In both cases he claims he did not exceed the three hour limit, and can prove he was elsewhere, having car repairs on one occasion and via his phone tracker.

The paperwork Pete Caddy says he has received from Excel

The carpark does not issue tickets but monitors user’s number plates.

Mr Caddy, 68, who is ex-military, formerly Royal Signals, said he knows others “who had done nothing wrong” and were at their “witsend” at getting £100 fines.

"Some pay up for a quiet life, some are frightened by it.” He said.

“If it’s not paid in 21 days, the fee rises to £170, if still not paid, court and bailiffs are threatened.”

Peter Caddy

Mr Caddy set up a Facebook page, with 90 members, and urges people affected to join forces. An MP is also investigating.

"It’s extortion, they are using skulduggery, getting money out of innocent people,” Mr Caddy said.

"All the evidence is based on their recordings but their timings are incorrect.”

"People who popped into Greggs or Aldi for ten minutes were told they’d parked overnight! Other were told they were there for hours, even though they can prove they’d gone to work.

"The equipment is wrong, they make it impossible to defend yourself, they don’t accept any evidence. I have to write to the court. It’s very stressful when you’ve done nothing. Aldi offered to pay my fines.”

Bolsover MP Mark Fletcher said he’s had complaints from constituents, but that the carpark fell under the Amber Valley constituency of Nigel Mills MP.

Mr Fletcher said: “The primary complaint appears to be where multiple visits have been made within a 24 hours period, the ANPR cameras only picked up the first entry and final exit to calculate the length of stay. I’m awaiting further response from Excel Parking on the matter.”

An Aldi spokesperson confirmed they had offered Mr Caddy reimbursement and were in touch with Excel.

Excel was contacted.

Nigel Mills was contacted.