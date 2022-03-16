There were 410,173 positive cases in the UK, a 56 per cent rise on the week before.

At a regional level, Scotland had the highest case rate in the week to March 10, at 1447.6 cases per 100,000 residents.

This was followed by Northern Ireland, with 842.7 cases per 100,000 residents.

The lowest case rate was in Wales, with 268.8 cases per 100,000 residents.

The figures include both positive PCR and lateral flow tests.

They include people infected with Covid-19 for the first time as well as reinfections.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have also been published.

In the Mansfield area, almost all areas saw a rise, including Mansfield Town Centre and Broomhill, which shot up by a 249.8 per cent rise.

The highest rate of increase was in Newgate and Carr Bank, which saw a dramatic 322.2 per cent rise, only Market Warsop saw a drop of minus 8.7 per cent change on the previous week.

Here are the Mansfield areas with the highest rises in case rates, up to March 10, compared to the previous week’s figures up to March 3.

1. Newgate and Carr Bank Newgate and Carr Bank Covid case rates went UP 322.2 per cent on the previous week Rate of cases per 100,000, week to March 3 Rate of cases per 100,000, week to March 10

2. Mansfield Town Centre and Broomhill Mansfield Town Centre and Broomhill Covid case rates went UP 249.8 per cent on the previous week. Rate of cases per 100,000, week to March 3 were 113.2 Rate of cases per 100,000, week to March 10 were 396.0

3. Eakring and Ling Forest Eakring and Ling Forest Covid case rates went UP 206.7 per cent on the previous week Rate of cases per 100,000, week to March 3 were 227 Rate of cases per 100,000, week to March 10 were 696.2

4. Woodhouse (Mansfield) Woodhouse Covid case rates went UP 190 per cent on the previous week. Rate of cases per 100,000, week to March 3 were 129.4 Rate of cases per 100,000, week to March 10 were 376.4