The event is taking place on Monday, August 29, at Debdale Park Sports Club in Debdale Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse, from 10am to 4pm.

There will be lots of fun activities and games, including bouncy castles, tombola, raffle, live entertainment and refreshments.

A family fun day is being held to raise funds for the Epilepsy Society

And one of the organisers will also be ‘braving the shave’ to help raise funds.