Man jailed after woman was choked and dragged to ATM to withdraw money during attack in Eastwood

Lee Longdon was with the woman inside a house when the two suddenly got into an argument about money.

The 42-year-old quickly became aggressive and pinned the woman down on the sofa when she refused to give him money to buy drugs.

He then punched her in the face, shoved a towel in her mouth and pinched her nose to muffle her screams.

Lee Longdon has been sentenced to two years and ten months in prison

The woman lost consciousness for a few seconds and was then forced to go with him to the cash machine to save herself from any further attacks.

After leaving the flat in Nottingham Road, Eastwood, Longdon began pulling the woman in the direction of a cash point on the same street.

On route to the cash machine, Longdon suddenly threw the woman to the ground and forcibly searched her, before stealing her bank card and running off.

He then went straight to a cash point and withdrew £500, before fleeing the scene on August 22, 2020.

Longdon appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday, March 29, where he was found guilty of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and fraud by false representation.

He also pleaded guilty to assault.

Longdon, of Heanor, Derbyshire, was then sentenced to two years and ten months in prison the same day.

Detective Constable Heather Robson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Longdon’s actions that night were completely unacceptable and have quite rightly led to him receiving a prison sentence.

“It goes without saying but there is absolutely no place for this kind of behaviour in our society, so we are pleased to see that he has now appeared before the courts and is being punished for what he did.

“We are absolutely committed as a force to reducing all incidents of violence against women and will continue to do whatever it takes to bring perpetrators to justice and make our communities a safer place for everyone.”