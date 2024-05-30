Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are asking for the public's help to trace a wanted man who has links to the Kirkby area.

Stephen Gregory, 54, is wanted for a recall to prison.

Members of the public are warned not to approach him but to call 999 immediately if they see him.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen Gregory is wanted for a recall to prison

Sergeant Rebecca Jepson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are working hard to track down this man as soon as possible and are appealing for the public to help us.”