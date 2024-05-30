Appeal to trace wanted man with links to Kirkby
Police are asking for the public's help to trace a wanted man who has links to the Kirkby area.
Stephen Gregory, 54, is wanted for a recall to prison.
Members of the public are warned not to approach him but to call 999 immediately if they see him.
Sergeant Rebecca Jepson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are working hard to track down this man as soon as possible and are appealing for the public to help us.”
Anyone with information is asked to call the police on 101.