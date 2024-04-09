Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police officers were called to an address in Elston Close, Mansfield, at around midnight on Saturday, April 6, following reports of a disturbance.

Daniel Bacon, aged 45, was arrested before two knives, a pair of knuckle dusters and an irritant spray were uncovered inside.

Bacon, of Elston Close, has been charged with affray, five counts of possessing an offensive weapon in a private place and one count of possessing a weapon for the discharge of a noxious liquid.

Daniel Bacon appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court

He has also been charged with affray and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place for a separate incident in Ladybrook Lane, Mansfield, on March 30.

He appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday, April 8, and was remanded into custody.