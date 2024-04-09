Man in court after knives and knuckle dusters found in Mansfield home
Police officers were called to an address in Elston Close, Mansfield, at around midnight on Saturday, April 6, following reports of a disturbance.
Daniel Bacon, aged 45, was arrested before two knives, a pair of knuckle dusters and an irritant spray were uncovered inside.
Bacon, of Elston Close, has been charged with affray, five counts of possessing an offensive weapon in a private place and one count of possessing a weapon for the discharge of a noxious liquid.
He has also been charged with affray and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place for a separate incident in Ladybrook Lane, Mansfield, on March 30.
He appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday, April 8, and was remanded into custody.
He is due to next appear at Nottingham Crown Court on Monday, May 6.