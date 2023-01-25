Emergency services were called to Sutton Road, Mansfield, close to Mansfield Ambulance Station, on Monday, January 23, at about 11.30am, “following reports of a collision between a man and a bus”.

Sergeant Craig Luckett, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The man sustained serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time. We have specially trained officers working alongside the family.

Emergency services at the scene.

“The man’s death is not being treated as suspicious, although an investigation is ongoing to establish what happened.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who has any information about the incident or any dash-cam footage is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 221 of January 23, 2023.

A spokeswoman said bus operator Stagecoach East Midlands said: "We can confirm one of our buses was involved in an incident on Monday in Mansfield in which a pedestrian was fatally injured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our first thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the person involved.

“We provided our full support to the emergency services, who attended the scene, at the time of the incident and will continue to provide any further support they need.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ash White, works at Mill Motor Company, which is based close to the scene of the collision on Sutton Road.

He said: “It was basically outside the ambulance bay, where the King's Mill ambulances are. It was at the crossing there somewhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was just about to pull out of the garage when the bus pulled up blocking our entrance after it had just happened. I thought it had broken down and saw everybody getting off, the driver got off and then cars were pulling up that had obviously been behind the bus and had seen what happened and were pulling over to help.

“Within minutes you had ambulance and police staff blocking the road off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There were plenty of people on the bus and plenty of cars pulling over to help and the police and ambulances were there within minutes.