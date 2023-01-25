Thousands of illegal cigarettes seized in Shirebrook shop raid
Trading standards officers have seized 6,000 cigarettes and a kilogram of tobacco from a shop in Shirebrook.
Officers from Derbyshire Police’s Shirebrook safer neighbourhood team said all the items “were illegal with a mixture of counterfeit, non-duty paid and incorrectly labelled products”.
A team spokesman said: “If these were legal they would have had a retail price of more than £4,000.
“The male in the shop – who was not allowed to work in the shop – was ejected from the premises.”
A trading standards investigation is continuing.