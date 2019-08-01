Man arrested over Mansfield town centre stabbing

A man has been arrested on on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with an incident this afternoon (August 1).

Nottinghamshire Police were called just after 3pm to reports that a man had been stabbed on Gladstone Street in Mansfield.

Ambulance crews are on the scene treating the man for life-threatening injuries.

Officers have arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the incident.

If you saw what happened you should call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 537 of 1 August 2019.