Man charged with robbery after Mansfield shop raid
Police were called at around 11.50am on Monday, March 18, when three masked men tried to remove clothing from a shop in White Hart Street.
The suspects were confronted by shop staff and left empty handed.
Police later recovered a stolen van that was used in the raid and arrested multiple suspects.
Alex Lamb, 38, has been charged with robbery.
Lamb, of Longstone Way, Mansfield, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court and was released on conditional bail. He is due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on April 19.
Two other men have been charged with thefts at other locations, one of whom has been recalled to prison.
A fourth suspect has been released on bail.
Detective Constable David Smith, of Nottighamshire Police, said: “Thanks to some good detective work we have now been able to identify several suspects and charge one of them with robbery. Our investigation will now continue.”