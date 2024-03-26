Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police were called at around 11.50am on Monday, March 18, when three masked men tried to remove clothing from a shop in White Hart Street.

The suspects were confronted by shop staff and left empty handed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police later recovered a stolen van that was used in the raid and arrested multiple suspects.

Lamb appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court and was charged with robbery

Alex Lamb, 38, has been charged with robbery.

Lamb, of Longstone Way, Mansfield, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court and was released on conditional bail. He is due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on April 19.

Two other men have been charged with thefts at other locations, one of whom has been recalled to prison.

A fourth suspect has been released on bail.