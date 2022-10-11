A complaint was made to Ashfield District Council’s Community Team about the incidents in September.

The case was then investigated by a community protection officer who reviewed CCTV footage and this subsequently resulted in the man being identified and being formally interviewed.

Following his interview, it was confirmed the man was responsible for spitting and resulted in him receiving four Fixed Penalty Notices of £75 for separate offences.

Ashfield District Council leader, Jason Zadrozny, with Coun Helen-Ann Smith, who is holding one of the new CCTV cameras, and Coun Samantha Deakin, ward councillor for Sutton Central and New Cross

The fine has now been paid.

The council, under the Safer Streets programme, have invested significantly in providing CCTV to local businesses across Sutton by developing a Safe Space Accreditation Scheme and more than 40 retailers have been provided with CCTV and training to use it.

Coun Helen-Ann Smith, executive member for Community Safety and Crime Reduction said: “This is a positive outcome for retailers who were quite rightly furious with the culprit’s behaviour. It was disgusting.

“This is another great example of the council working together with retailers. This should act as a warning to those who think it’s acceptable to target businesses who are there to make a living and provide services to the local community. This is yet another example of the council delivering results for local people and retailers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Antonio Taylor, community safety manager at Ashfield District Council, said: “The community protection officer who led on this case thoroughly investigated and ensured the responsible person was identified.

"This allowed opportunity for the officer to address the issues with the individual and put measures in place to prevent them from reoccurring in the future.

"The action taken should now provide respite for businesses in Sutton.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Safe Spaces Accreditation Scheme, which was launced last year, invites all businesses in the Safer Streets target areas to join, offering training for staff to increase their knowledge of what action to take if a vulnerable person requires help.